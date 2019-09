Janet Jackson's Ex-Husband Alleges The Two Share A Secret Daughter

In May, singer James DeBarge told RadarOnline that he and his ex-wife had a secret daughter that had recently contacted him telling him that he was her father. That ex-wife, he says, is Janet Jackson. The two were married in 1984, but had their marriage annulled one year later in 1985. DeBarge claims that following their split, Jackson had a daughter who she put up for adoption. Years later, a woman contacted DeBarge calling him "Papa" on the phone and saying that she was his and Jackson's daughter.Now, DeBarge is talking about the alleged daughter again , this time on television. In a clip from Growing Up Hip Hop on WE tv, the 53-year-old is seen telling his 26-year-old daughter Kristina DeBarge (whose mother is Christine McDonald) that she has a step-sister. DeBarge seems shocked and upset hearing her dad say these words.Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana have not commented on the allegations. The 50-year-old performer is currently pregnant and she announced the news in May. Publications have run stories saying she was excited about becoming a new mom. This could be the driving force behind DeBarge coming forward with these allegations — the fact that she has already had her first child.Watch the clip below.