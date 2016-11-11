Janet Jackson's Ex-Husband Alleges The Two Share A Secret Daughter

In May, singer James DeBarge told RadarOnline that he and his ex-wife had a secret daughter that had recently contacted him telling him that he was her father. That ex-wife, he says, is Janet Jackson. The two were married in 1984, but had their marriage annulled one year later in 1985. DeBarge claims that following their split, Jackson had a daughter who she put up for adoption. Years later, a woman contacted DeBarge calling him "Papa" on the phone and saying that she was his and Jackson's daughter.
Now, DeBarge is talking about the alleged daughter again, this time on television. In a clip from Growing Up Hip Hop on WE tv, the 53-year-old is seen telling his 26-year-old daughter Kristina DeBarge (whose mother is Christine McDonald) that she has a step-sister. DeBarge seems shocked and upset hearing her dad say these words.
Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana have not commented on the allegations. The 50-year-old performer is currently pregnant and she announced the news in May. Publications have run stories saying she was excited about becoming a new mom. This could be the driving force behind DeBarge coming forward with these allegations — the fact that she has already had her first child.
Watch the clip below.
