In Case You Haven't Guessed, Janet Jackson Is Definitely Pregnant

In April, Janet Jackson postponed her Unbreakable world tour to start a family and rest under "doctor's orders." The following month, her brother Jermaine said he was excited to be an uncle.
Then, in June, her other brother Tito told People she was "hoping for a healthy baby" and wasn't going to use a surrogate.
But amid all this, she never actually said she was pregnant.
Now, finally, she has. "We thank God for our blessing," she told People.
By "we," she's referring to herself and her husband, business tycoon Wissam Al Mana. With her at age 50 and him at 41, this'll be their first child.
Congratulations to the soon-to-be parents. (Again. Because we already kinda knew this was happening.)
