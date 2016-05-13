Jermaine Jackson is already predicting what kind of parent his younger sister Janet is going to be.
“My sister Janet is my baby," Jermaine said of the 49-year-old singer. "We look at her like our little baby, and now she’s grown and having a baby. I’m proud to be an uncle, and I can’t wait to see how this baby is going to look.”
(Spoiler: If the baby looks even a smidgeon like Janet Jackson, it will already be in the top 5% of beautiful people on the planet.)
Jermaine also sweetly explained why he thinks his baby sister is going to be an excellent parent. “She’ll be a great mother because she is very tough, very strict,” he said. "But I tell her, 'If you need any parenting skills or baby skills, let me know because I’m the best diaper changer there is on this planet, still to this day.'"
This is the first family confirmation that Janet Jackson is expecting a child with husband Wissam Al Mana. The baby will be the first for both parents. Janet announced that she would be postponing her world tour to tend to "family planning" developments in early April 2016.
“My sister Janet is my baby," Jermaine said of the 49-year-old singer. "We look at her like our little baby, and now she’s grown and having a baby. I’m proud to be an uncle, and I can’t wait to see how this baby is going to look.”
(Spoiler: If the baby looks even a smidgeon like Janet Jackson, it will already be in the top 5% of beautiful people on the planet.)
Jermaine also sweetly explained why he thinks his baby sister is going to be an excellent parent. “She’ll be a great mother because she is very tough, very strict,” he said. "But I tell her, 'If you need any parenting skills or baby skills, let me know because I’m the best diaper changer there is on this planet, still to this day.'"
This is the first family confirmation that Janet Jackson is expecting a child with husband Wissam Al Mana. The baby will be the first for both parents. Janet announced that she would be postponing her world tour to tend to "family planning" developments in early April 2016.
Advertisement