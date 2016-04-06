Janet Jackson Is Postponing Her Tour To Plan A Family

The Jackson family appears to be growing.
Janet Jackson has announced that she is postponing her Unbreakable world tour because she and husband Wissam Al Mana are in the process of starting a family. The star didn't state that she is pregnant, but did mention that she's under "doctor's orders" to rest. This would be the first child for the 49-year-old singer.
Jackson shared the news in a video posted to her Facebook page.
"We’re in the second leg of the tour, and there actually has been a sudden change," she revealed after thanking fans for their support. "I thought it was important that you would be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour.
“Please if you can try and understand that it’s important that I do this now, I have to rest up, doctor’s orders! But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can. I want to thank the dancers, the band, my entire crew. I can’t wait for us to get started again."
Jackson previously put the tour on hold late last year, citing a need for immediate surgery.
