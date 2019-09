Janet Jackson Is Postponing Her Tour To Plan A Family

"We’re in the second leg of the tour, and there actually has been a sudden change," she revealed after thanking fans for their support. "I thought it was important that you would be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour.“Please if you can try and understand that it’s important that I do this now, I have to rest up, doctor’s orders! But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can. I want to thank the dancers, the band, my entire crew. I can’t wait for us to get started again."Jackson previously put the tour on hold late last year, citing a need for immediate surgery.