Janet Jackson Addresses Throat Cancer Rumors

Janet Jackson has taken to social media to deny reports that she is battling throat cancer. Rumors surfaced after the singer announced on December 24 that she would have to delay her upcoming tour dates in order to undergo surgery. That news prompted speculation and a report by Radar Online that doctors had found a growth on Jackson's vocal cords, suggesting that she had cancer.
Jackson shut down the cancer scare rumors last night in a video message shared on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
“Remember… believe it when you hear it from my lips,” she told fans. “The rumors are untrue. I do not have cancer. I’m recovering. My doctors have approved my concerts as scheduled in Europe, and as I promised, the postponed shows will be rescheduled."
She included a snippet from her song "The Great Forever," which features the telling lyrics “Sources say but where you gettin’ it / Don’t create the truth you like.”
Message received.
