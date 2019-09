This Tote Has Raised A LOT Of Money For Planned Parenthood

The New Mexico-based print shop introduced its $15 tote back in late December. Riffing on those classic disappointed tourist-type "...All I Got Was This T-Shirt" merch, it reads: "I Went To Planned Parenthood And All I Got Was A Breast Exam, A Pap Smear, Physical Exam, STD Testing And Treatment, Information And Counseling About My Sexual And Reproductive Health, Cancer Screenings, A Pregnancy Test, Prenatal Services, And Access To Affordable Birth Control," referencing all the medical services the organization offers female patients. The graphic is screenprinted onto the canvas bags by a woman-owned shop in Portland, Oregon, and all proceeds go to Planned Parenthood directly. "Planned Parenthood is an essential resource for so many women, and it goes way beyond providing (crucial) access to safe and legal abortion for women in need," the brand wrote on its blog . "[It] also provides all of the above listed service, and in many parts of the country, it is the only healthcare available to women. It is in danger of being defunded, so if you support their mission to provide women with affordable healthcare and resources, please consider purchasing a tote or making a direct donation via their website." The message clearly resonated: Within 48 hours, Power & Light Press says it raised and donated over $20,000, with more orders expected to be processed before the bags were set to ship in February. Never doubt the power of nasty women and their merch.