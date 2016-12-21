The Electoral College may have voted already, but the work of the Nasty Woman isn't done. A brand called Google Ghost whipped up commemorative T-shirts, inspired by Donald Trump's unintentionally viral quip at Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate, before the broadcast was even over, with a promise to donate 50% of the proceeds to Planned Parenthood. The tees were clearly a hit: The brand announced that it has donated over $100,000 to the organization thus far, The Cut pointed out.
Google Ghost has since expanded its offerings to other categories, such as sweatshirts, tote bags, mugs, and even planners (because, please, let 2017 be the Year of the Nasty Woman). Lots of other unofficial Clinton merch emerged before the final debate, but the "Nasty"-branded items certainly were the most zeitgeist-y of the bunch. Google Ghost's simple but poignant print — a pink heart with "Nasty Woman" proudly printed in all-caps — became the most recognizable merch bearing the phrase. Not only was it worn by many a Nasty Woman on Election Day; it also caught the eye of high-profile Clinton supporters like Katy Perry and Will Ferrell.
On the brand's website, Amanda from Google Ghost writes that the media's response to her spur-of-the-moment design was overwhelming, but ultimately inspiring. "I freaked out a little, but with no time to waste, I kicked into high gear and Got. Shit. Done," she recalled. "Not only did the shirt resonate with people everywhere, [but] the promise to give 50% of proceeds to Planned Parenthood proved the perfect way to say 'fuck Trump.'"
By now, Google Ghost has donated $100,165 (and counting) to Planned Parenthood — and it has no intention of stopping. "Mike Pence," you've got some catching up to do in terms of donations.
