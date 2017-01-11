Update: Turns out, that dope tattoo we saw sprawled across Kendall Jenner's thigh last week was actually part of a larger scheme: V Magazine's own temporary tattoos. If you go to the publication's site today, you can now pre-order issues featuring cover stars Jenner, Joan Smalls, and Laura Stone. Only this time, you can also get so much more than just the magazine — you now also have the option to buy a correlating tattoo design of each model. As you can see below, the temporary ink is similar to the body art each of them wore for their respective covers. All designs were created by artist Jenai Chin, who was also the mastermind behind the thigh art displayed on page. So basically, you can now be Kendall Jenner for the bargain price of $29.50 — and we kind of dig it.
This story was originally published on January 5, 2017.
While Kendall Jenner isn’t racking up as many tattoos as Sofia Richie or her little sister, Kylie, she definitely has her fair share of low-key etchings. Her very first was inked in white; another was of a red broken heart, which she got with her BFF Hailey Baldwin. She even got tatted in one of the most inconspicuous places — the inside of her lip. But while these all line up with the minimalist trend that's everywhere right now, her latest (potential) addition is by far the most unexpected...and badass.
@kendalljenner, @carolynmurphy, @joansmalls, @lara_stone, @ambervalletta, and @ellenghr get inked by @paul.lemaire for our January issue! Photography @mariotestino styling @paulcavaco with custom tattoos by @jenaichin. Head to the link in our bio to see more from the story and pre-order #V105, on stands January 12.
Jenner posted a sneak peek of the art taken during a cover shoot for this month's V Magazine — and the photo might seriously surprise you. While her smoky eye look is sexy, it's clear that her ginormous snake tattoo, which covers the area between her hip and lower thigh, takes the show. There's a reason for the ink, too: The issue's theme is a celebration of body art, and each model — including Joan Smalls, Lara Stone, Carolyn Murphy, Amber Valletta, Lily Aldridge, and Ellen Rosa — had a unique, customized design etched on their skin. All were created by artist Jenai Chin, with each one just as daring as the next. The jury is still out on whether the dope serpent tattoo is real, but either way, it's made quite the lasting impression.
