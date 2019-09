Turns out, that dope tattoo we saw sprawled across Kendall Jenner's thigh last week was actually part of a larger scheme: V Magazine's own temporary tattoos. If you go to the publication's site today, you can now pre-order issues featuring cover stars Jenner, Joan Smalls, and Laura Stone. Only this time, you can also get so much more than just the magazine — you now also have the option to buy a correlating tattoo design of each model. As you can see below, the temporary ink is similar to the body art each of them wore for their respective covers. All designs were created by artist Jenai Chin, who was also the mastermind behind the thigh art displayed on page. So basically, you can now be Kendall Jenner for the bargain price of $29.50 — and we kind of dig it.