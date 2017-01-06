These La La Land Nail Polishes Make Us Want To Break Out In Song & Dance

La La Land — the musical featuring America's sweethearts Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling — tells the story star-crossed lovers who meet and fall head-over-heels in Los Angeles. There's singing, there's dancing, there's fairytale levels of romance, and moviegoers and Oscar predictors are leaving the theatre with heart-shaped emojis bursting in their eyes. Now, if we were to translate all those happy, flowery feels into beauty product-form, we'd throw in sparkles, cotton candy colors, and adorable names. Apparently, Orly feels the same. Enter the nail brand's latest polish collection, which goes by the same name as the film. The spring lineup includes mostly creamy pastels — pink, purple, coral — but also has one shade with chunky sparkles, aptly named Anything Goes. Other standouts: Forget Me Not (a sky blue) and Head In The Clouds (ballerina pink). And while a rep for the brand tells us the polishes aren't technically inspired by the movie — only the city of L.A. in general — we think every single one of 'em evokes that same kind of whimsy you'd find in a rom-com. And, for less than $6 a pop, we'd go so far as to say we're in real, true, everlasting love.
