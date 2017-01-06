Gigi Hadid Looks Just Like Us Hanging Out At Home — Kind Of

A week into 2017, Gigi Hadid's mantra seems to be "sweatpants, hair tied, chillin’ with no makeup on" — and we can get behind that 100%. The 21-year-old shared some cute shots in which she looked comfy and completely bare-faced on Snapchat early this morning while snuggling with boyfriend Zayn. It's a refreshing change from the bold runway makeup we usually see her in — and she looks just as gorgeous, naturally.
We saw a surge of celebrities discussing their choice to go makeup-free last year. If Hadid is any indication, it seems as though the pattern is going to remain strong both on and off the red carpet. Stars — they might actually be just like us when lounging around. Well, sort of. Our makeup-free Snap stories usually show us hungover and barfing a rainbow. And definitely not next to a former boy band member.
Advertisement