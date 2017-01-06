Gigi Hadid Looks Just Like Us Hanging Out At Home — Kind Of

A week into 2017, Gigi Hadid's mantra seems to be "sweatpants, hair tied, chillin’ with no makeup on" — and we can get behind that 100%. The 21-year-old shared some cute shots in which she looked comfy and completely bare-faced on Snapchat early this morning while snuggling with boyfriend Zayn. It's a refreshing change from the bold runway makeup we usually see her in — and she looks just as gorgeous, naturally.