Sofia Richie Just Got The Sweetest Minimalist Tattoo

Tiny, delicate tattoos are everywhere right now. Every time we spot one on Instagram, the runway, or a celebrity, we immediately screen shot it — then get FOMO. And now, we're adding Sofia Richie's latest ink to our inspiration list. Until a few months ago, we didn't realize the model had any tattoos at all. As it turns out, she has five, each one so small that you'd barely notice 'em. Her newest piece of body art was done by celebrity tattooist JonBoy, who is behind the designs inked on Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner, to name a few. For Richie, the latest is a small letter "L" for her dad, Lionel Richie, right on the side of her ankle.
But this wasn't the only etching Richie got done while visiting West 4 Tattoo. She also got two recent tattoos touched up — her brother's initials on her thumb and the word "clarity" on her neck — and recorded the whole process on Snapchat. The ink joins the roster of other art, including a cross on her finger (which matches a similar design on Justin Bieber), her last name behind her ear, and an ode to the Corinthians verse 13:4. Though to notice them, you'd have to know what (and where) to look — or you'll miss it.
Advertisement