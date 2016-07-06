14 Of The Most Delicate (& Stunning) Tattoos We've Ever Seen

After watching her best friend and tattooist ink up their friend group, Ukranian-born artist Stanislava Pinchuk (who goes by Miso) made a decision. Nope, not to get another tattoo herself — but to learn how to do it.
Over the past few years, Pinchuk has turned her creative eye to a new canvas: the body. She's given numerous hand-poked tattoos to many friends around the globe — Paris, Melbourne, Tokyo, and New York. The latter city has, more than the others, inspired many of her works (such as a delicate map of the High Line she created on a friend's upper back). In lieu of working at a shop, Pinchuk does the tattoos in her personal space; rather than accepting money, she trades for things she wants or needs, like books or a bottle of whiskey.
Ahead, Pinchuk opens up about her technique, some of her best trades, and the badass female tattoo artist from the '60s who inspired her to be who she is today.
