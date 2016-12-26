Emma Roberts Is Bringing Back The Denim Miniskirt

Emma Roberts was spotted in L.A. last week wearing an outfit that'll bring you back to the '90s. The green-and-grey sweater and black-and-white flats make for a fun color combo, but our favorite part is the throwback denim miniskirt.
She's not the only celeb in the movement to bring back the jean skirt. Gigi Hadid wore one at Milan Fashion Week, Teen Vogue reports.
One particular skirt by Re/Done, called the High Rise Mini, has become popular among fashion influencers. Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have both recently been seen sporting one.
Like the long-sleeved shirt and corduroy-overall combo Roberts donned in November, this outfit can't seem to decide if it's summer or winter. It must still be warm enough for bare legs in L.A., but she put a fur coat over the skirt to prepare for the chill. Between this and the above-the-knee boots and oversized sweater she wore earlier this month, she's ready to brave the cold weather in style.
