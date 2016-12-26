How Celebrities Spent The Holidays

Right about now, a lot of us are scrambling to write holiday cards for our friends and families. But if you're a celebrity, you've got an entire fan base to send your season's greetings to.
If you're like Fergie and Josh Duhamel, you go all out and get caricatures drawn of yourselves in Santa and snowman suits. But we're always curious to see anything celebrities are up to in their time off. Based on their Instagrams and Snapchats, they've been busy as 2016 comes to a close, between tree decorating, cookie baking, and skiing. Still, they've managed to share cute photos and kind words with the rest of us to keep the season bright.
Some kept it short and simple, wishing everyone happy holidays, while others wrote long, heartfelt messages to their followers. A few gave us a glimpse into their family (or, in T.Swift's case, squad) traditions.
Flip through to see how some celebrities are celebrating the holidays — and inviting us to join the celebration.
