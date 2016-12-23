Fergie & Josh Duhamel's Holiday Card Is Next Level

Fergie and Josh Duhamel have a tradition of going above and beyond with their holiday cards. In 2011 and 2013, they sent their friends festive caricatures of her as Santa and him as a snowman. This year, the art is even more elaborate, and their 3-year-old Axl has joined in.
Fergie's still in a Santa suit, but instead of coming down a chimney, she's climbing up a ladder to the top of a Christmas tree. Duhamel's wearing a Santa hat, but sits on a surfboard below a fetively decorated palm tree. Axl's on his own board in a Batman outfit. He dressed as the Dark Knight for Halloween in 2015, according to the Daily Mail.
The best touch, though, is their wiener dog Zoe with reindeer ears. We're not sure which we like better, this or the 2013 version with one dog carrying a bone and another peeing on Duhamel's snow body. Happy holidays, indeed.
