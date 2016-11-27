The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are celebrating their first Christmas together, and their dog, Jackson, is celebrating right along with them.
Photos posted to Fletcher's Snapchat show them picking out a tree, tying it to their car, and setting it up at home with unique floral ornaments.
Jackson is obviously an important member of the couple's household. Rodgers called him his "first child" in an interview with People. "Jackson didn’t recognize his father at first…now he does," he said in a snap upon their first meeting.
Now, "Jackie" is fully integrated into the family. He greets his "parents" as they carry their tree home, dressed for the occasion in a reindeer sweater, and stands beside it for a picture.
Fletcher and Rodgers also celebrated by posing inside wooden snowman cut-outs. "I like yo curves," Jordan captioned the photo of them on his Snapchat.
Click through for a peek into their tree-shopping outing.
