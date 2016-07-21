Luke Rodgers could be in trouble with his little brother Jordan for accidentally revealing the ending to The Bachelorette. Luke gave a Facebook Live interview with Womanista on Tuesday, the night after the hometown visits hit the air. And he may have revealed a little too much about the fate of his brother Jordan — one of the final four — and Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher. When asked how similar or different JoJo is to Jordan's ex-girlfriends, Luke gave a very telling answer about how well JoJo fit into the Rodgers family.
"She was able to just so easily come lockstep with our family and conversations and stuff, except for the fact that she is missing some crucial movies that we quote a lot," he said. "But we're going to catch her up." Pardon?! By that last part did he mean, "We're going to catch her up when she becomes part of the family because Jordan won The Bachelorette?"
Luke seemed to catch his own mistake right away. "We could catch her up with that, should she need to be caught up, depending on how this whole thing ends," he continued, probably hoping nobody caught that. "But yeah, she can definitely roll with us, which is fun. It was fun." Watch the interview for yourself, below — the moment in question comes around the eight-minute mark.
"She was able to just so easily come lockstep with our family and conversations and stuff, except for the fact that she is missing some crucial movies that we quote a lot," he said. "But we're going to catch her up." Pardon?! By that last part did he mean, "We're going to catch her up when she becomes part of the family because Jordan won The Bachelorette?"
Luke seemed to catch his own mistake right away. "We could catch her up with that, should she need to be caught up, depending on how this whole thing ends," he continued, probably hoping nobody caught that. "But yeah, she can definitely roll with us, which is fun. It was fun." Watch the interview for yourself, below — the moment in question comes around the eight-minute mark.
Advertisement