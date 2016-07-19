

Burnet, Texas, the hometown of Luke, is the final stop. Luke, one of the standouts for the entire season, is ready, if the day goes well, to tell JoJo that she has his heart. For her part, JoJo is waiting for that, too: “Besides this passion and connection that I have with Luke, I feel like there’s this confidence. I’m just waiting for that moment when the emotional depth comes through.”



Instead of spending a lot of time alone, Luke immediately takes JoJo out to the family farm. When they turn off the highway onto a dirt road, JoJo notices the number of cars. This isn’t just a small family gathering. Luke has invited all of his family and friends to meet JoJo. It is his mom, dad, sister, and 50 of his closest friends. “There are so many people in this town that are important to my life,” he explains.



Luke is hoping that JoJo will get past the nerves and just have a good time at the farm. He says that she makes his heart smile. Both of his parents take to JoJo, even if they are a little cautious. “She seems to love people and love family, and she seems to think a lot of you,” his mom says. Luke asks his dad if there was a moment when his dad knew that his mom was the one. It was when they were apart, and he realized that he couldn’t live without her.



Luke’s dad isn’t completely sold on the process, even if JoJo did make a good first impression. He counsels his son not to make a decision under pressure and that he doesn’t have to confirm to a time line. “My mind always goes back to thinking about how thankful we are that you served your country and that you’re back safe and sound, and you did a good job,” Luke’s dad says while getting choked up, sending viewers everywhere reaching for a tissue.



After they eat, Luke and JoJo go for a horseback ride to a private spot Luke has prepared. They kiss as the sun is getting low in the sky. This is Luke’s big moment. He leads JoJo up a candlelit path to a heart made out of flowers. “I want you to know that my heart is yours,” he says, melting hearts in living rooms across America. Colorado might have been the most scenic date. Texas is, hands-down, the most romantic.



The mood is ruined, once again, by the ominous black car that arrives to whisk JoJo away.



The gang gets back together in an airplane hanger in Los Angeles with their old pal Chris Harrison. A private jet waits on the tarmac for the JoJo and the three guys who get a rose. Chase feels like a long shot. Robby is standing on shaky ground. Jordan? Well, he’s a shoo-in for one of those roses like he has been all season, and Luke just blew them all away with is cowboy charm.



Which is why it is a shock when JoJo’s says the unthinkable in her voiceover: “I think I know what I need to do. I think I need to say good-bye to Luke.” What? Say it isn’t so, JoJo? Not Luke!



Not so fast. Luke goes off script when he sees JoJo. He asks for a moment. He has something to get off his chest. “I needed to tell you that I’m in love with you. I want you to know that.”



Yikes! What now? JoJo is thrown into turmoil and tears on the tarmac. This changes everything. “I feel out of control right now. It’s like I can’t even control my emotions,” she says, echoing the feelings of #teamLuke members of everywhere. But wait. We’ve run out of time. No roses have been given. Luke said those three little words.