There are four guys left on The Bachelorette, which means we're headed into the pivotal hometown dates. Anyone who gets one of JoJo's last four roses is pretty special to her, but was anyone more special than the others at that point?
"I never wanted to rank the guys. It makes me sad that some guys think they might not be a front-runner," she told People, addressing contestants' belief that Jordan Rodgers seemed like the frontrunner.
So, it sounds like she wants to avoid spoiling the show for us by naming a frontrunner. (Perhaps also for our sake, she's weirdly talking in the present tense as if she hasn't picked someone yet.) But now, whoever she picked will think he wasn't the frontrunner — the classic Bachelorette dilemma.
She did add, however, that "it is true my relationships with Jordan and Luke were consistently strong. They made incredible first impressions, but they're also really great guys."
She also called Luke Pell "very attractive" and "passionate and meaningful." So, basically, she has the hots for him.
As for the others, Chase McNary is a "great guy" who "continues to show himself every week," and Robby Hayes is "a lovable man." Hmm, she didn't say "love" about anyone but Robby.
Anyone who's watched the show knows things are rarely predictable when there are still four guys left. At this point, the final rose is anyone's.
