Behold, The Epic Ugly-Sweater Collection You Knew Miley Cyrus Had

So, as you may recall, a $30,000 ugly Christmas sweater is, in fact, a thing that exists. But that's a steal compared to the utterly blinged-out $90K version that 2 Chainz is peddling. And now, in the spirit of ye olde over-the-top holiday trends, we bring you Miley Cyrus's ugly-Christmas-sweater collection. We're sure you aren't surprised, considering no fad is too exotic for the host of The Voice, but who knew she was such a big fan? Although, if you're one of her 57 million Instagram followers, you've probably already seen the sprawling assortment.
Cyrus has proven time and time again — yes, we're throwing it all the way back to her Hannah Montana days — that she is the queen of outfit changes. As if a massive ugly-Christmas-sweater collection weren't enough, Cyrus has her dogs in on the festive act, too. Ahead, we've got the cheekiest ugly-Christmas-sweater inspiration you'll need this holiday season, courtesy of Miley and her pets. Hopefully, you'll see right through those aforementioned piggy-bank-shattering options and get creative with your own DIY version instead.
