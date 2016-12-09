Gigi Hadid Has A Very Fresh Approach To Denim-On-Denim

There are a few key trends that Gigi Hadid seems to be quite fond of. We know the girl loves her athleisure, has a thing for chokers, and enjoys a good matchy-matchy moment from time to time. Outside of a handful of consistent features, though, Hadid still keeps us on our toes with her outfit choices. For instance, we've come to expect to see her in a choker, sure, but then she takes it up a notch and builds it into a jumpsuit. While we might think "denim on denim" (read: a Canadian tuxedo) means chambray button-downs and skinny jeans, the model one-ups us, yet again.
In lieu of an indigo-hued matching set, Hadid paired her high-rise slouchy jeans with an unexpected denim item: a pair of jewel-encrusted, lace-up heeled boots, from the collection Rihanna designed for Manolo Blahnik. (And, while it's not pictured in this shot, Hadid went for a triple-whammy by accessorizing her look with a Tom Ford denim shoulder bag.)
The rest of her outfit is much more subdued: Hadid wore a cropped, black hooded sweatshirt and a glossy trench coat on top. Her Krewe sunglasses mirror the color palette of the rest of her look, with a matte black rim and reflective blue shades. That last bit may not have been intentional, but we appreciate the commitment to full-fledged coordination nonetheless.
