The Perfect Party Outfits To Wear After You & Your Sister Walk The VS Fashion Show

Bella and Gigi Hadid have walked many a catwalk together during their brief but highly-publicized careers. Still, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is a whole different ballgame — for starters, there's the sheer scale of (and amount of glitter on) the runway. And the fact that they booked one of the most talked-about fashion spectacles of the year together? Well, that's even more reason to celebrate.And that's exactly what the Hadid sisters did: After the show was taped, the sisters slipped out of their wings and into something more festive. But, in picking out their outfits, they were faced with the conundrum of finding sufficiently celebratory looks. After all, how many folks can say they've walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show with their sibling? (Our guess: Exactly two, and they share the Hadid surname.)