Without warning, Gigi Hadid just dropped on the world the most incredible jumpsuit to ever grace a red carpet. Seriously, just try to stop staring at it. The 21-year-old model arrived in style at the British Fashion Awards in London this evening, but her outfit stole the show. The metallic silver Versace number doesn't just intricately wrap around the torso and come with its own cape, it also has a built-in choker, because 2016.
Half Cinderella, half futuristic rock star, the jumpsuit weaves business casual with ultimate diva. The elegant getup flows like a gown while also sporting statement cigarette pant legs. It just gets more intense the higher it goes, with a bodice that hugs the waist and accentuates the bust with elaborate folds.
However, our favorite part is the cherry on top. The fabric from the bodice crawls up the chest and wraps around Hadid's neck, creating a choker that you definitely won't find in any old accessories aisle. It's the final unexpected twist in an outfit full of surprises.
Honorable mentions go to the smoky eye makeup and strappy stilettos — something tells us this Cinderella won't be leaving those behind.
