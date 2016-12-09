These Are The Most Popular Sweatpants To Lounge Around In

During the holidays, our wardrobe revolves around one of two extremes: It's either sparkle central or "Do Not Disturb"-levels of cozy. We've got our sparkly looks already locked down and wrapped up with a metaphorical red velvet bow (and by that, we mean a red velvet choker, of course). But as far as loungewear goes, our tastes vary. One day, we may pull out our athleisure best; and the next, we fall back on our go-to, strictly stay-at-home joggers. We're always open to adding more comfort into the rotation, though — especially during a season with so much great programming to consume. And as far as the best sweatpants to lounge around in, the folks at Pinterest have identified one particularly superior pair.
In 2016, the platform's users were really digging Nike's Rally Tight pants, which retail for between $45 and $50, available in black and gray. The style emerged as the most popular sweatpants of the year, saved by users over 75,000 times, according to the Pinterest insights team.
The platform also gave a shoutout to Sincerely Jules' Lux Sweatpants, which came in second place. The blogger-approved bottoms (the line is designed by blogger Julie Sariñana) come in an off-white shade and feature zipped pockets and subtle ribbed detailing.
If neither of these styles fit your Netflix marathon needs, don't worry: Pinterest compiled all of its most-loved sweatpants into one board, aptly titled "Comfy AF". Lounge responsibly (and stylishly).
