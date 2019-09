These Are The Most Popular Sweatpants To Lounge Around In

During the holidays, our wardrobe revolves around one of two extremes: It's either sparkle central or "Do Not Disturb"-levels of cozy. We've got our sparkly looks already locked down and wrapped up with a metaphorical red velvet bow (and by that, we mean a red velvet choker , of course). But as far as loungewear goes, our tastes vary. One day, we may pull out our athleisure best ; and the next, we fall back on our go-to, strictly stay-at-home joggers . We're always open to adding more comfort into the rotation, though — especially during a season with so much great programming to consume. And as far as the best sweatpants to lounge around in, the folks at Pinterest have identified one particularly superior pair.In 2016, the platform's users were really digging Nike's Rally Tight pants , which retail for between $45 and $50, available in black and gray. The style emerged as the most popular sweatpants of the year, saved by users over 75,000 times, according to the Pinterest insights team.