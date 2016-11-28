Shay Mitchell Just Came Out With 7 Pretty Little Eyeshadow Palettes

Shay Mitchell has had a very, very good year. For starters, she just wrapped filming the Pretty Little Liars final season. (The cast even got matching jackets to commemorate the moment.) Oh, and she's debuted her fair share of epic beauty looks, too — like switching up her signature hair color and cut. And now, the actress is teaming up with iconic makeup brand Smashbox to create seven drop-dead gorgeous eyeshadow palettes.
In an interview, Mitchell told People that she's been a makeup-lover for a long time — making the collab a perfect fit for both parties. “For me, when I get to play around with it, especially eyeshadows, I play a different character,” she said.
You can snag any of the seven Cover Shot palettes for $29 each, exclusively on Sephora's website. But you might want to act fast, because once they vanish, they're gone until the restock on December 15.
Check out the slides ahead for a sneak peek at your options, then get ready to click and buy.
In an interview, Mitchell told People that she's been a makeup-lover for a long time — making the collab a perfect fit for both parties. “For me, when I get to play around with it, especially eyeshadows, I play a different character,” she said.
You can snag any of the seven Cover Shot palettes for $29 each, exclusively on Sephora's website. But you might want to act fast, because once they vanish, they're gone until the restock on December 15.
Check out the slides ahead for a sneak peek at your options, then get ready to click and buy.