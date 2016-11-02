Sad, anxious, excited, terrified, inspired, gratified, nervous, unsure, proud, upset, accomplished, relieved, devastated, lucky. Those are the words Shay Mitchell would use to describe how she's feeling after the end of Pretty Little Liars. The show finished filming the series finale last week, so the actress behind Emily gave it a proper send-off on YouTube.
The 29-year-old actress begins the letter by thinking back to her time sitting on the floor of her Toronto apartment with acting homework, dreaming of what her life was going to be. Now, it's better than she ever could have imagined, and it's all thanks to the show.
"The best seven years of my life have gone by the quickest," she explains. "I got to watch our cast grow and flourish, not only as actors, but as people...people who make me a better, more understanding person...people who are a family."
"I'd like to think somewhere in an alternate Rosewood universe, these five women will always remain a constant in each other's lives," she says of the iconic characters Emily, Hanna, Aria, Spencer, and Ali, who went through more than any high schools ever should. In the show, it brought them closer, and for the actors, it made memories they'll never forget.
"Thank you for writing the most important chapter of my life," she says to the sometimes "twisted" writers.
But she ends the video with a message for the fans, thanking them so much, and letting us all know she's looking forward to a new beginning.
Watch the full heartfelt goodbye below:
