It's no secret that Pretty Little Liars is gearing up to say its final goodbye. But, as the cast showed at the series' wrap party, they're doing it in style.
Black was the color of choice at the final PLL wrap party in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse all got together for one last hurrah before season 7 comes to a close in 2017.
While the Liars weren't showing off their matching tattoos, they did seem to channel their respective characters. Perhaps, that's because they were still technically in character.
As Benson revealed on Snapchat, the actresses were on the clock up until the party started, so you may want to expect to see these looks pop up in the final season.
But, for now, just enjoy their party looks and try to decide how this fits into the series finale later.
