Shay Mitchell Underwent A Major Physical Transformation

Emily Fields as you knew her is gone. Pretty Little Liars's Shay Mitchell just cut off the long, luscious black locks she's known for.
Her stylist Chris Appleton posted a photo and a video to Instagram to prove it, both with the unmistakeable caption, "Chop chop."
Her stylist Chris Appleton posted a photo and a video to Instagram to prove it, both with the unmistakeable caption, "Chop chop."
Mitchell has been on a roll when it comes to unexpected hairdos. She was also sporting golden locks at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in June, though Appleton revealed it was a wig. She showed up blonde on Instagram again last month, though we knew better than to be fooled then. This time, it seems like it's for real, though.
RIP Shay Mitchell's long waves. Welcome, fabulous new shoulder-length lob.
Advertisement