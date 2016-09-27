This New Lipstick Is Like Nothing You've Seen Before

When you hear “3-D printing,” you probably don't immediately think of lipstick. But that's about to change because the latest cutting-edge launch from Smashbox Cosmetics is reinventing the game. Let us explain.
First, a quick rundown on 3-D printing: At its most basic, it’s a process in which a material (plastic, metal) is laid down, layer by layer, to create a three-dimensional object. But until now, no mainstream beauty brands have really explored the technology to its fullest. That’s where Smashbox, best known for its photo-specific makeup line and loyal Insta following, comes in. The brand is launching a first-to-market 3-D-printed lipstick — and it's really freaking cool.
To celebrate the debut of 120 (!) Be Legendary Lipstick shades on October 31, Smashbox is offering a pretty sweet deal. With any purchase, you'll also receive your very own portable compact with a kiss print transferred onto it — in its universally flattering red hue, Fireball — so you can bring it with you everywhere and apply with a lip brush. Soon, the brand hopes to create an option where you pick your favorite lip color, and then transform it into any design you want (like signatures or social-media handles).
We're geeking out hard. Has there ever been a better gift for your beauty-loving BFF (or, let’s be honest, yourself)? If you want in, head over to the website today through October 12 and follow the prompts for the #BeLegendary game; from there you’ll receive a code to redeem your free lipstick compact of a lip print. (Only caveat: You might want to hurry — launches this big usually sell out fast!)
Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that you can create any custom 3-D design. For now, only the lip print option is available.
