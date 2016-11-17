If Cher Horowitz Went Punk, She'd Be Maisie Williams In 2016

The movie may be two decades old, but Clueless fashion references feel as fresh as ever; we've seen the '90s redux take over the closets of everyone from Kendall Jenner to Willow Smith, in various Cher Horowitz-inspired ways. Bras over T-shirts, knee-high socks, miniskirt suit sets — the throwback outfits run the gamut. But the latest to fall for this silver screen aesthetic appears to be Maisie Williams, who showed up to the London premiere of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them wearing her own spin on a signature Horowitz look.
For the event, the Game of Thrones star opted for very Clueless plaid, in the form of a wrap-front miniskirt, and a frilled-sleeve black T-shirt that's quite reminiscent of the ones that once hung in our very closets in the early-aughts. This combination tones down the prim-and-properness we might see on Cher — and offers more of the punk sensibility we've grown to love on Maisie.
Williams also brought knee-high socks back into the spotlight — this time, worn under ankle-strap stiletto heels. She topped off the look with a printed scarf tied around the neck and her signature micro bag. Sure, her styling may be more Glastonbury than Beverly Hills, but honestly, what else would we expect from Arya Stark? Girl knows how to give any outfit a little bit of edge.
