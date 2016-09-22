Willow Smith Has Your Cher Horowitz Costume All Figured Out

We may be more than a month out from Halloween, but Willow Smith already has your to-be-determined costume beat — in a photo shoot, no less.
In the latest, Rihanna-fronted issue of CR Fashion Book, the 15-year-old talks "fantastic realities." ("To break the barrier and walk between the worlds of reality that we know and the world of thought and imagination, the only thing you will ever need [is] the capacity to see beyond the limitations you've placed on yourself," she told the magazine.) Accompanying her interview, there's a series of portraits, one of which sees the Chanel ambassador giving her best "As if!" to Bruce Weber's lens in a mustard-colored plaid suit.
What's even better: Smith's outfit doesn't simply recall Cher Horrowitz — it's an actual Clueless-inspired costume. That's right: This Carine Roitfeld-styled shoot includes an actual credit for Yandy.com, the foremost purveyor of off-brand Halloween costumes, such as Chocolate Factory Girl, Sexy Rocket Babe, and Cozy Blue Fish.
Smith's plaid skirt suit is listed on the website is as Sexy School Daze and is currently available to purchase for $79.95. With mismatched knee-high socks, a striped head wrap, and platform creepers, though, the Gen Z-er cancelled out the kitschiness that tends to accompany a pre-made costume.
Hey, Smith was born on October 31, after all — so she already has a leg up on all of us when it comes to having a lot of Halloween spirit. Now, who's her Dionne?
