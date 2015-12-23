The Celebrity Style MVPs Of 2015

We can always expect certain names to pop up on fashion year-in-review lists. That's because the usual suspects spend each year being endlessly stylish, and 2015 was no exception. Selena Gomez, Diane Kruger, and Lupita Nyong'o did their predictably well-dressed thing on the red carpet; Rihanna continued to redefine the term "standout"; Kim Kardashian impressed with her sleek take on maternity style. We know 'em, we love 'em — but we're also all about shouting out the not-so-obvious names that have been killing it in the dressing department this year with bold looks and creative styling that made us look forward to each moment they'd step into the spotlight.
We're talking about the people who were daring, who continually took risks, who championed trends, and who created their own signatures. There wasn't a Zendaya look we didn't like, a statement neckline Elizabeth Banks didn't dare to don, or a hue too bold for Mindy Kaling. These are the ladies who truly had fun with their style (and stylists) in 2015 — and we took notice.
Ahead, we round up 15 of these superstars and what we loved about their fashion choices this year. Awards show season, we're officially ready for you.
