Watch Lupita Nyong'o Literally Light Up A Party

Nyong'o explained on The Daily Show (and on the Force 4 Fashion red carpet ) that her ZAC Zac Posen dress was created in partnership with Made with Code , an initiative started by Google to get more girls interested in learning computer science. You may recognize it as the final look from ZAC Zac Posen's spring '16 show , worn by Coco Rocha . While Posen dreamt up the silhouette, he enlisted designer Madison Maxey to develop technology that would actually light up the dress. Then, 30 girls from the Made with Code program coded the display that came alive on the runway (and now, on the red carpet)."It’s an entire circuit on a textile, so if one connection had come loose, the dress wouldn’t have worked,” Maxey told People about the dress' delicate inner workings at the ZAC Zac Posen show in December. This collaboration aims to "show how inspiring creative code can be," Maxey, a Made with Code mentor, told Mashable . Nyong'o's stylist, Micaela Erlanger, reposted a video of Lupita and her animated gown in action, captioned (quite accurately), "No one lights up a room like Lupita Nyong'o."