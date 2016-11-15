Dianna Agron married Mumford and Sons banjoist Winston Marshall back in October, but the Novitiate star had yet to give fans a peek of her wedding ring. The 30-year-old flashed her engagement rock during London Fashion Week earlier this year. However, her new band has been even more elusive — until last week, that is.
Agron posted a video on Instagram that actually isn't about the ring at all. The actress was simply having fun with Snapchat filters (as one does) when she decided to reach up and point to her nose. That's when the gorgeous jewelry inadvertently was put on full display.
It's not surprising that the former Glee actress is being so coy with the goods. As of October, the duo had publicly confirmed neither their engagement nor their wedding, instead opting to seal the deal in a private ceremony, according to InStyle. (Luckily, attendees shared snaps of Agron's fashion girl-approved gowns on Instagram.)
Of course, privacy is what's most important for these newlyweds, so it's totally their choice how much they reveal on social media. However, that doesn't mean we won't be keeping our eyes peeled for further glimpses in the future. Maybe a wedding #tbt?
