People Keep Remaking Fashion Ads To Be More Diverse — So Why Isn't Fashion Changing?

We asked one of the models in the project, BuzzFeed associate editor Sheridan Watson , what it was like to participate in something like this. "I've always been obsessed with the fashion industry, but never felt like there was a place for women like me: women who are of a certain size and actually happy to be that size," Watson told Refinery29. "I'm a girl's girl — I think that every body is beautiful no matter if you're a size 0 or a size 30. As long as you're happy and healthy, that's all that matters. That's what we wanted to show: We're a group of happy, funny, strong women who are also beautiful."As for how they pulled it off? "The shoot was tough — honestly, modeling is way harder than it's made out to be. We also hired a professional stylist to help find clothes, because these companies don't carry clothes in our sizes!" Watson said, noting a direct message for designers spurred by her experience being in this shoot: "Please make plus-size clothes — I'll give you all my money!" One of the intended takeaways from the imagery, as far as Watson is concerned, is for the refreshingly retooled photos to empower other women to view their own bodies in a more positive light. "If it helps even one person realize that they're allowed to feel happy no matter what others tell them, then we did our job."