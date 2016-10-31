There's a lot to love about Kristen Bell. The actress is hilarious, and she uses that sense of humor to call attention to political issues like the wage gap. She and hubby Dax Shepard redefine #relationshipgoals on the reg. But what we may love most about the 36-year-old is her irreverent candor — i.e., her knack for reminding women not to give a fuck about what people think of you, from your mental health battles to your post-baby body. And, according to Bell's own mother, Bell was pretty much born that way.
In a sweet and funny interview for the Bad Moms DVD special features, Bell sits down with her mom, Lorelei, to talk about their relationship — and Bell's rebellious childhood and teenage years. Bell, a mother of two herself, apparently refused to wear dresses, climbed out the window ("I was an escape artist, I can’t be caged") and told her dear mother to "fuck off" at one point. (I mean, who hasn't?) Evidently, all is forgiven.
"She was a pistol!" Lorelei laughs. It seems she still is — and we can see where she got it!
Watch the cute clip for yourself, below. You can see the rest of their interview — plus co-stars Mila Kunis' and Kathryn Hahn's equally amusing sit-downs with their moms — on the Bad Moms DVD/Blu-ray/digital release, out tomorrow, Nov. 1.
