If you fantasized about being a member of The Spice Girls in the '90s, Ellen DeGeneres and Kristen Bell are right there with you. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, we got to see them audition for the band, and it was just as (wonderfully) terrible as it sounds.
The Spice Girls are soon going on a reunion tour for their 20th anniversary, Ellen explained, but they'll be without Sporty Spice and Posh Spice. So, they're holding auditions for new members. That's where she and Kristen Bell come in. "We're the perfect choice, obviously," Ellen says.
DeGeneres declares herself Basil Spice while Bell is Fresh Garlic Spice. They list the names of spices while "Wannabe" plays in the background to prove they've got the knowledge to fit in with the group. They also attempt to sing along with the song, leading to some interesting fake words.
We would actually love to see these two in the reunion concerts. Spice Girls, please make this happen.
