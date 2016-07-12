Why Kristen Bell Loves Her Post-Baby Weight

The fact that the term "post-baby body" exists already speaks volumes about the pressure women face to "slim down" after giving birth. Kristen Bell, thankfully, is having none of it.
In a recent interview with Today.com to discuss her new film, Bad Moms, the actress shared her candid take on post-baby weight.
In a recent interview with Today.com to discuss her new film, Bad Moms, the actress shared her candid take on post-baby weight.
"Who cares? I didn't lose my baby weight for over a year," she said. "And when I look down, even now, at the extra skin on my belly, it's a reminder that I've done something spectacular. It's a reminder that I'm a superhero. And I'm proud of it."
Bell also opened up about the pressure to be the "perfect mother," telling Today, "If you walk out of your house worried that people will judge you, you will feel judged."
"You are setting an expectation that will be inevitable," she said. "But there are so many moms and so many people out there who are done with that game of picking sides and having stereotypes and feeling like we're at war with each other. I choose not to label myself under any circumstance. I'm not a good mom; I'm not a bad mom. I'm the mom I am and I try very hard, and when I fail, that's ok."
Her comments are certainly a reminder of the overwhelming scrutiny that women are under to watch their weight both during and after pregnancy, as well as the often unattainable standards set for contemporary mothers. Bell has always been open about her own history of mental illness, and her attitude about motherhood is equally refreshing. When it comes to the "post-baby body," we wholeheartedly agree — who cares?
It's your body. It's your summer. Enjoy them both. Check out more #TakeBackTheBeach here.
Bell also opened up about the pressure to be the "perfect mother," telling Today, "If you walk out of your house worried that people will judge you, you will feel judged."
"You are setting an expectation that will be inevitable," she said. "But there are so many moms and so many people out there who are done with that game of picking sides and having stereotypes and feeling like we're at war with each other. I choose not to label myself under any circumstance. I'm not a good mom; I'm not a bad mom. I'm the mom I am and I try very hard, and when I fail, that's ok."
Her comments are certainly a reminder of the overwhelming scrutiny that women are under to watch their weight both during and after pregnancy, as well as the often unattainable standards set for contemporary mothers. Bell has always been open about her own history of mental illness, and her attitude about motherhood is equally refreshing. When it comes to the "post-baby body," we wholeheartedly agree — who cares?
It's your body. It's your summer. Enjoy them both. Check out more #TakeBackTheBeach here.
Advertisement