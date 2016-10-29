Millie Bobby Brown (a.k.a. the amazingly badass Eleven of Netflix's Stranger Things) has made no secret of her admiration for co-star Winona Ryder. The multi-talented actress, who can sing, rap, rock a red carpet, and even make you laugh, has previously shown off a sweet birthday gift from Ryder. She even credits her costar as the inspiration behind her current pixie cut — because who better to advise you on growing out a shaved head than a '90s short hair style star like Winona Ryder?
Now, Brown is returning the birthday love with a super sweet Instagram praising her surrogate big sister.
"Happy birthday to the most amazing, kind, funny and caring person ever," Brown wrote beneath a picture of herself receiving a kiss on the forehead from Ryder. "I know you don't have social media but just want everyone to know how awesome you are. Thank you for being so great."
Whether or not Winona will return the compliment by dressing as Eleven for Halloween still remains to be seen. Either way, it doesn't get any cuter.
