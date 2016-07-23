On Netflix's Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown barely speaks, which is probably why it seems so strange to hear her sing — and do it so well, might we add.
The actress, who plays a girl with some pretty interesting powers named Eleven, posted a video of herself singing Amy Winehouse's "You Know I'm No Good."
The British actress, who was born in Spain, has a series of YouTube videos that make it clear she is far more talkative than her character. In one video, she belts out the Back To Black track with the same attitude as the original.
With such a mature singing style, it's hard to believe this girl isn't even in her tweens yet.
Brown's awesome cover seems like a fitting tribute to Winehouse on the five-year anniversary of her untimely death.
Of course, Brown isn't the only person paying tribute to the late singer, who died of alcohol poisoning at the age of 27. Other fans are celebrating Winehouse's life and career on Twitter, calling her an "angel" and "an all-time legend."
