The singer-songwriter died of alcohol poisoning at her home in Camden, London on the 23rd of July, 2011. She was 27 years old.
Before her life was cut tragically short, Winehouse released two enduringly popular albums, 2003's Frank and 2006's Back to Black, and won seven Grammy Awards, two of which came posthumously.
She has been hailed as an influence by artists including Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey and Sam Smith. Adele has called her "a true phenomenon," telling PEOPLE in 2012 that her journey towards U.S. success was made "a bit smoother" because Winehouse had already found fame there.
Winehouse's father, Mitch, will perform a concert in his late daughter's honour at London's Pizza Express Jazz Club on Sunday evening, with all proceeds going to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, the charity set up in her name.
Writing on Twitter today, fans have called Winehouse an "angel," a talented woman and an inspiration," and "an all-time legend." Read a selection of their tribute tweets below.
rip amy winehouse. 5 years ago today lost ma idol nd an all time legend. miss u loads:( pic.twitter.com/JFR1T5bXQb— feebs (@sillygoosefeebs) July 23, 2016
She always brings the light in the black.#Anniversary #AmyWinehouse pic.twitter.com/lorbfkKAKg— Lara (@LaraMorello) July 23, 2016
So sad how it's been 5 years today since Amy Winehouse died❤️ such an amazing talented woman😨— Megan Stephenson (@MeganS108) July 23, 2016
we miss your music and voice, such a talented woman and an inspiration, RIP angel 👼🏼✨ #AmyWinehouse pic.twitter.com/gfielKc0jt— ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@arishawn) July 23, 2016
Today my Twitter will consist of praise 2 the most influential artist ever, MISS AMY WINEHOUSE— Ewan (@efrg_) July 23, 2016
It's 5 years since we lost Amy Winehouse. I still feel sad. Such a tragic loss. I will be playing her CDs today as most days.— Louise Ann Davies (@louanndavies) July 23, 2016
5 years today we lost one of the brightest stars of this generation... #AmyWinehouse - Love Is A Losing Game ❤️🎶 https://t.co/hspraPCyBF— Lorna (@LornaTh86177505) July 23, 2016
More information on The Amy Winehouse Foundation, a charity which "works to prevent the effects of drug and alcohol misuse on young people," as well as aiming to "support, inform and inspire vulnerable and disadvantaged young people," is available on its website.