Actress Millie Bobby Brown broke out in a big way this summer with her role as Stranger Things' resident badass, Eleven. Since then, it seems she has charmed everyone in her path, embracing her character's kick-ass buzzcut, rocking the Emmys red carpet, and revealing herself to be the owner of one hell of a set of pipes. But what's next for the almost-too-cool-to-be-real star? (Assuming her father doesn't get in her way, of course.)
If Brown has her way, comedy.
"I'd love to do a project where I'm funny," Brown said during a panel at New York Comic Con, reports Bustle. Brown was on the NYCC stage alongside Stranger Things co-star David Harbour (a.k.a. Hopper) and immediately turned to him for confirmation: "I'm quite funny. What do you think about that, David, do you think I'm funny? I think I'm quite funny. I'd love to do a comedy."
While comedy might be a departure from the monosyllabic character she so convincingly portrayed in the Netflix hit, some of her inarguably delightful press appearances of the past few months make it seem like a natural fit. Just take a look at her hilarious reaction to Gak or watch her charm on Fallon. (Sure, she flawlessly rapped Nicki Minaj's verse on Kanye West's "Monster," but she also revealed that she isn't afraid to be silly.) And we know she can take a joke with the best of 'em.
So go ahead, Millie Bobby Brown. We're all for it.
