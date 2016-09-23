It's no secret that Eleven on Stranger Things was the little-less-conversation-little-bit-more-action sort — minus the sexual Ariana Grande overtones. We just didn't realize how limited her conversation was, though.
Hello Giggles reports that Reddit user ValdemarSt took the time to count the exact number of words uttered by Millie Bobby Brown's terse character. Turns out she only said 246 words in eight episodes. That's about 30 words per episode. It also doesn't include her skillful miming of a slashed throat or finger gun.
Her longest phrase was a mere seven words, and, according to a pie chart produced by ValdemarSt, she was chattiest in episode 7. To be fair, it was kind of hard to get a word in edgewise with those boys.
Will this trivia come in handy one day? Probably not.
