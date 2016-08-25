Stranger Things' Eleven Just Posted An Amazing Amy Winehouse-Related #TBT

Millie Bobby Brown is rapidly ascending to unreal heights of cool for a 12-year-old. The Stranger Things actress and buzzcut recipient has a well-established love for Amy Winehouse. Her "You Know I'm No Good" cover shows a maturity that belies her age. Now she's back, with a #TBT that seems even more improbable.
The Instagram post is of Brown, aged five, singing "Valerie" in the style of Winehouse. "Valerie" is originally a song by The Zutons, but pretty much any Amy Winehouse cover becomes the definitive version. One would think that a five-year-old wouldn't have enough vocal presence to pull off a convincing Winehouse impersonation. One would be wrong in that thought, apparently. Brown's voice is, well, just listen.
The Instagram post is of Brown, aged five, singing "Valerie" in the style of Winehouse. "Valerie" is originally a song by The Zutons, but pretty much any Amy Winehouse cover becomes the definitive version. One would think that a five-year-old wouldn't have enough vocal presence to pull off a convincing Winehouse impersonation. One would be wrong in that thought, apparently. Brown's voice is, well, just listen.
Pretty amazing, right? We agree.
Advertisement