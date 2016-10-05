Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's father is either extremely canny or already messing up her career with his meddling. Or he could just be another dad who makes a joke at, like, the worst time.
Brown is currently agentless, and that's partly because her father is asking $100,000 for the privilege of representing his daughter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Robert "Bobby" Brown, Millie's dad, has reportedly asked five separate agencies for cash up front. While there's nothing illegal about it, it's basically unheard of. A representative of the Brown's confirms that Bobby did make the request, but tells THR that it was due to "ill advice from someone outside the industry that was said in jest."
That could be because Bobby has connections to U.K. sports agents, an industry in which up-front payments are commonplace for talented youngsters. The demand, which again could just be a poorly timed joke, makes sense in a way.
The Brown family was on the verge of bankruptcy before Millie landed Stranger Things. They told The Daily Mail that they sold everything, moved to Florida, and sent Millie to live with an aunt when the money ran out. Of course it worked, but you could see Bobby wanting a little financial security after he and his family risked everything to make Millie a star.
Whatever the case, he pissed off a lot of agents who are now talking to trades.
