Winona Ryder is like a big sister to her Stranger Things cast member Millie Bobby Brown, who plays preteen Eleven on the show. On Access Hollywood, the 12-year-old discussed their sweet relationship, NME reported.
Since Brown shaved her head for the role, she got advice from Ryder on rocking the short hair that she also once sported. In fact, Ryder was the inspiration behind Brown's current pixie cut.
"It's going to get to the stage where you can't do anything with it," she remembers her saying. "Don't worry — I'll be there for you. ... Put bands in it and have fun with it."
It gets even cuter: The young actress showed off the gift Ryder gave her for her birthday in February. It's a copy of her own Claddagh ring — an Irish wedding band that "stands for loyalty, friendship, and love."
It seems like the Stranger Things cast really is a family. With all that camaraderie, being on that show must be as fun as watching it.
.@milliebbrown hopes her #StrangerThings haircut inspires girls with cancer. ❤️ https://t.co/xuYu3tyGdf pic.twitter.com/Ouw4ly8oRy— Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) September 6, 2016
