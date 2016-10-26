Hailey Baldwin Just Released Her Own Shoe Line

Gigi Hadid just announced a Stuart Weitzman boot line, and she isn't the only model to drop a footwear collaboration today. Her friend Hailey Baldwin has been working with Public Desire on her own shoe collection.
The shoes in the Public Desire x Hailey Baldwin collection range from tight thigh-highs to laced ankle booties to sparkly stilettos. Some come in understated nude or khaki colors, while others are available in bright red. And the best part is, a few of them are under $50, and none are over $70.
She teased a pair of strappy sandles a day in advance in an Instagram post captioned, "making my friends with pretty feet model my shoes."
The shoes in the Public Desire x Hailey Baldwin collection range from tight thigh-highs to laced ankle booties to sparkly stilettos. Some come in understated nude or khaki colors, while others are available in bright red. And the best part is, a few of them are under $50, and none are over $70.
She teased a pair of strappy sandles a day in advance in an Instagram post captioned, "making my friends with pretty feet model my shoes."
Advertisement
Today, she shared a video of herself modeling all the different styles in unconventional combinations, mixing thigh-highs with shorts and stilettos with sweatpants.
"Hailey Baldwin brought her A game and fash knowledge to her designs, which include all of AW16’s fire trends," Public Desire told People in a statement. "We’re obsessed with everything: from velvet boots to clear shoes." And so are the rest of us, especially after seeing her rocking them all.
Advertisement