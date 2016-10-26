Story from Celebrity Style

Hailey Baldwin Just Released Her Own Shoe Line

Suzannah Weiss
Gigi Hadid just announced a Stuart Weitzman boot line, and she isn't the only model to drop a footwear collaboration today. Her friend Hailey Baldwin has been working with Public Desire on her own shoe collection.

The shoes in the Public Desire x Hailey Baldwin collection range from tight thigh-highs to laced ankle booties to sparkly stilettos. Some come in understated nude or khaki colors, while others are available in bright red. And the best part is, a few of them are under $50, and none are over $70.

She teased a pair of strappy sandles a day in advance in an Instagram post captioned, "making my friends with pretty feet model my shoes."
Advertisement

making my friends with pretty feet model my shoes 👅 #PDxHB drops tomorrow 🍾 @publicdesire 🛍👠

A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Today, she shared a video of herself modeling all the different styles in unconventional combinations, mixing thigh-highs with shorts and stilettos with sweatpants.

my collab with @publicdesire is finally here🎊🎈🎈 get yours now! http://www.publicdesire.com/hailey-baldwin

A video posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

"Hailey Baldwin brought her A game and fash knowledge to her designs, which include all of AW16’s fire trends," Public Desire told People in a statement. "We’re obsessed with everything: from velvet boots to clear shoes." And so are the rest of us, especially after seeing her rocking them all.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers