Gigi Hadid Shows Her Devotion To Zayn Malik With This Shirt

Fashion designers pay big bucks to get Gigi Hadid in their clothes. All Zayn Malik has to do is, well, be Zayn Malik.The supermodel can be seen sporting a T-shirt that reads "lol ur not Zayn Malik" in a Snapchat posted by pal Hailey Baldwin. So, yeah, that whole Zigi thing is still going strong.An appreciative Malik shared his own photo of his girlfriend's shirt. Cue the breaking of many hearts.