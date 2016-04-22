Zayn's Face-Swap Is Actually Really Horrifying

Morgan Baila
It's suffice to say that Zayn Malik is a pretty good looking guy. He's got the hair, the cheekbones, and the boyish smirk.

It seems that he agrees. He features his own face front-and-center on his tour merchandise for Mind of Mine. But what happens when Malik face swaps with his own face from his merchandise swag? Something multi-colored and terrifying.

merch faceswap

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on


The little Malik on the shirt looks normal, while the real-life version is kinda freaky. Who knew face-swapping could be so horrifying?

But I wouldn't put it past his fans to do the same once they get their hands on the shirts themselves. Malik face swaps for all.
